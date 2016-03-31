STOCKHOLM, March 31 Swedish medical technology
group Elekta said on Thursday it had signed an
eight-year partnership deal worth more than $100 million with
Australian radiotherapy firm GenesisCare.
Elekta said in a statement it would book no part of the
agreement in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The deal includes the acquisition of solutions across
Elekta's portfolio, and the company expects GenesisCare to order
its new MRI-guided linear accelerator when it becomes available
on the market in 2017.
