BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
STOCKHOLM, March 23 Elekta
* Says Elekta Chairman Laurent Leksell acquires 730,769 new shares of class A, representing a value of SEK 71.2 million
* Says this is done through conversion of his entire outstanding 2012/2017 convertible loan of class A in Elekta
* Says in connection with the conversion, Laurent Leksell also sold a total of 250,000 shares of class B in the company
* Says Leksell will, after completion of the conversion, directly and indirectly control shares corresponding to 30.6 percent of the total number of votes in Elekta
* Says conversion will not result in any mandatory bid obligation
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rzekBw) Further company coverage: