STOCKHOLM, March 23 Elekta

* Says Elekta Chairman Laurent Leksell acquires 730,769 new shares of class A, representing a value of SEK 71.2 million

* Says this is done through conversion of his entire outstanding 2012/2017 convertible loan of class A in Elekta

* Says in connection with the conversion, Laurent Leksell also sold a total of 250,000 shares of class B in the company

* Says Leksell will, after completion of the conversion, directly and indirectly control shares corresponding to 30.6 percent of the total number of votes in Elekta

* Says conversion will not result in any mandatory bid obligation

Source text for Eikon: