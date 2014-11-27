BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
STOCKHOLM Nov 27 Medical technology group Elekta posted far lower than expected second-quarter core earnings on Thursday and cut its fiscal full-year sales and profit growth outlook sharply.
Adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) fell to 397 million Swedish crowns ($54 million) in the August through October period from a year-ago 407 million, lagging a mean forecast of 481 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Order bookings fell to 2.88 billion crowns from a year-ago 3.10 billion, far below the mean forecast of 3.39 billion.
Elekta said it now saw sales growth in local currencies of 4 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year, a sharp cut from its previous view for sales to grow in the lower range of 7-9 percent.
The firm also cut its EBITA growth forecast sharply to around 6 percent from the around 10 percent previously seen.
(1 US dollar = 7.4022 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
