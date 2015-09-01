STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 Swedish medical technology
group Elekta <EKTAb.ST posted first-quarter core earnings in
line with market expectations on Tuesday and repeated its
outlook for sales growth to return in the second half of its
fiscal year.
Adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA)
improved to 41 million Swedish crowns ($4.86 million)in the May
through July period from a 38 million loss a year ago, matching
a mean forecast for a 42 million crown profit in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
The firm, a maker of equipment for cancer treatment, said
order bookings rose to 2.54 billion crowns from a year-ago 2.34
billion, compared with a 2.44 billion mean forecast.
Link to report:
($1 = 8.4437 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)