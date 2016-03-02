STOCKHOLM, March 2 Swedish medical technology group Elekta posted third-quarter core earnings well below expectations on Wednesday on weak global markets and cut its sales outlook for the fiscal year.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) fell to 335 million Swedish crowns ($38.9 million) in the November through January period from a 350 million profit a year ago with business in emerging markets in particular taking a hit. That compared to a mean forecast for 408 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It said it expected growth in net sales to be slightly negative for the fiscal year. In its previous report, the firm forecast modest sales growth for the remainder of the fiscal year. ($1 = 8.6152 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)