* Preliminary full-year sales down 8 pct
* Forecast in March was for a 4 pct rise
* Preliminiary full-year earnings 1.4 bln crowns
* Forecast in March was 6 pct rise from 2.2 bln last year
* Shares fall as much as 27 pct

By Johannes Hellstrom and Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish medical technology
firm Elekta fired its chief executive after the
company's preliminary full-year results fell significantly short
of forecasts given as recently as March.
Shares in Elekta plunged as much as 27 percent after it said
on Wednesday that earnings before interest, tax, amortisation
(EBITA) and non-recurring items for the year to the end of April
would be about 1.4 billion crowns ($168.6 million).
In March, the maker of equipment used in cancer treatments
forecast that EBITA before non-recurring items and at constant
exchange rates would rise about 6 percent from 2.2 billion last
year. The consensus forecast for earnings was 2.3 billion.
"Basically, management lost track of the ball," Elekta
Chairman Laurent Leksell told a conference call on Wednesday.
Leksell said the board decided to change the chief executive
as soon as it saw the preliminary figures on Tuesday.
The company said earnings would fall short mainly because
large expected U.S. orders did not close and also because
deliveries, especially in emerging markets, had been hit by war,
civil unrest, market conditions and political developments.
"There are several failures here," said Swedbank analyst
Johan Unnerus. "It is of course not good that they recruit a CEO
that resigns this quick. This also signals that they haven't
been able to read their own market and customers."
Elekta, which has posted profit below expectations
throughout the year and has already cut its forecasts several
times, said it had cancelled about 700 million crowns of orders.
"This is related to projects in North America where hospital
consolidation has led to order cancellations, as well as
projects in Latin America and India ... primarily due to
customers' financing difficulties," Elekta said in a statement.
The Swedish company, which competes with Varian Medical
Systems, said on its website that analysts polled by SME
Direkt had on average forecast an EBITA before non-recurring
items of 2.3 billion crowns.
Elekta, which is due to publish its full earnings report on
June 2, said company veteran Tomas Puusepp would take on the
role of chief executive, replacing Niklas Savander.
It said full-year preliminary sales fell 8 percent at
constant exchange rates. As late as March it had predicted a 4
percent sales rise on expectations of a strong fourth quarter.
The company also said preliminary full-year order bookings
fell 13 percent at constant exchange rates.
($1 = 8.3020 Swedish crowns)
