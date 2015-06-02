STOCKHOLM, June 2 Swedish medical technology
firm Elekta said on Tuesday it saw lower sales in the
first half of the new fiscal year as it published weak full-year
results following a profit warning in May.
Elekta, a maker of equipment used in cancer treatments,
warned in May its results would come in far below forecast,
which led to its chief executive being fired.
"We expect negative growth in net sales to continue during
the first half of 2015/16, while growth is expected to return
during the second half of 2015/16," Elekta said in a statement.
Elekta cut its dividend to 0.50 crowns per share, far below
the median forecast of 2.00 crowns in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The firm, which posted full-year earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation before non-recurring items of 1.3 billion
Swedish crowns ($152 million), said it had initiated a
comprehensive action program targeting return to growth,
improved profitability, reduced costs and a continued focus on
cash flow.
In its profit warning, Elekta had forecast an EBITA before
non-recurring items of 1.4 billion crowns.
($1 = 8.5770 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)