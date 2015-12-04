(Corrects outlook in first paragraph)

STOCKHOLM Dec 4 Swedish medical technology group Elekta posted second-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Friday and said it expected sales growth to continue to be modest for its current fiscal year.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) improved to 444 million crowns ($52.3 million) in the August through October period from a 397 million profit a year ago, topping a mean forecast for 393 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm, a maker of equipment for cancer treatment, said order bookings rose to 3.29 billion crowns from a year-ago 2.88 billion, compared with a 3.18 billion mean forecast. ($1 = 8.4927 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)