STOCKHOLM, June 16 Swedish medical technology
firm Elekta said on Tuesday it was suing U.S. rival
Varian Medical Systems over allegations of patent
infringement.
Elekta, a maker of equipment used in cancer treatments, said
in a statement Varian's True Beam linear accelerator infringed
patents owned by William Beaumont Hospital and exclusively
licensed to the Swedish company.
Elekta also said it believed Varian had infringed several
patents for its linear accelerator imaging system, which
produces images of a tumor prior to treatment.
"That is why we filed a lawsuit yesterday," Elekta head of
investor relations Johan Andersson said, adding the company
could provide no further details on the process.
The suit had been filed in the United States District Court
for the Eastern District of Michigan, the company said.
Elekta has a global market share of around 40 percent while
Varian's share is roughly 50 percent, Andersson said, adding
there "have been few legal disputes over the years".
Elekta, which in May fired its chief executive after results
fell significantly short of forecasts, said last week it was
aiming at 450 million Swedish crowns ($55 mln) in cost savings
in the coming two years.
