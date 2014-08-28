Aug 28 Elekta : * Says net sales is expected to grow by 7-9 percent in local currency for the

fiscal year 2014/15. * Says EBITA is expected to grow by approximately 10 percent (changed from "10

percent or more") in local currency for the fiscal year 2014/15 * Says sales growth for 2014/15 is currently expected to finish in the lower

range of the interval * Says due to macroeconomic and geopolitical circumstances there are increased risks in the full year plan Link to press release: here