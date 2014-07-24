July 24 Elekta : * Elekta has acquired Mesi Medikal, a distributor of radiation oncology solutions in Turkey. * The acquisition of Mesi Medikal is expected to add approximately 0.3% to Elekta's revenues on an annual basis. The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive on an annual basis. There is a three-year earn out component to the agreement between seller and Elekta. Link to press release: here