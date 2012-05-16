BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
MEXICO CITY May 16 Retailer Elektra dropped more than 17 percent on Wednesday after its stock was dropped from the MSCI Mexico Index, adding on recent steep loses.
Elektra shares were trading at 535 pesos. Year-to-date, the stock is down 60 percent. The MSCI change was announced after market close on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* G&W's traffic in January 2017 was 278,268 carloads, an increase of 59,837 carloads, or 27.4 pct, compared with January 2016