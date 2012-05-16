MEXICO CITY May 16 Retailer Elektra dropped more than 17 percent on Wednesday after its stock was dropped from the MSCI Mexico Index, adding on recent steep loses.

Elektra shares were trading at 535 pesos. Year-to-date, the stock is down 60 percent. The MSCI change was announced after market close on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)