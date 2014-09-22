Sept 22 Elektrobit Oyj :

* Says Parrot S.A. has withdrawn the legal proceeding against e.solutions GmbH, a jointly owned company of Elektrobit Corporation (EB) and AUDI

* Says Parrot has withdrawn legal proceeding taken against e.solutions gmbh in Tribunal de Commerce de Paris (Commercial Court Paris) in April 2014

* Says in its claim Parrot requested to collect damages in amount of about 18.4 million euros for loss of profit and reputational damage

* Says neither legal action nor withdrawal will cause any such financial consequence affecting Elektrobit's profit outlook or financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)