Nov 6 Elektrobit Oyj

* Elektrobit (EB) plans to rationalize its operations in the Wireless Business Segment in Finland

* Targets annual cost savings of about 1 million euros

* Says will centralize some of its operations more in Oulu and focus roles of its offices in Finland

* Sees cost savings to cause non-recurring costs of about 0.4 million euros that will weaken operating result of last quarter 2014