Aug 29 Elektrobit Oyj : * Elektrobit Corporation's subsidiary, Elektrobit Inc received the settlement

payment in the liquidation case of Terrestar Networks Inc * Says Elektrobit Inc. received a cash payment of USD 1,075,000 in full and

final satisfaction of claim against Terrestar Networks Inc. * Says settlement payment will result in a non-recurring positive effect of

about EUR 0.8 million on operating result in Q3 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage