Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 29 Elektrobit Oyj : * Elektrobit Corporation's subsidiary, Elektrobit Inc received the settlement
payment in the liquidation case of Terrestar Networks Inc * Says Elektrobit Inc. received a cash payment of USD 1,075,000 in full and
final satisfaction of claim against Terrestar Networks Inc. * Says settlement payment will result in a non-recurring positive effect of
about EUR 0.8 million on operating result in Q3 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)