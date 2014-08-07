Aug 7 Elektrobit Oyj : * Q2 net sales EUR 52.2 million versus EUR 47.9 million * Q2 operating profit EUR 3.1 million versus EUR 0.7 million * Says expects for the year 2014 that net sales and operating result will grow

from the previous year * Says net sales growth rate in 2014 is expected to be slower than in the

previous year * Says operating profit in the second half of the year is expected to be higher

than in the first half * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage