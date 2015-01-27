By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Jan 27 Chinese online food delivery
service Ele.me said on Tuesday it has raised $350 million from
investors including CITIC Private Equity, Tencent Holdings Ltd
, JD.com Inc, Dianping and Sequoia Capital.
The delivery firm, whose name roughly translates as 'Hungry
Now?', is part of a trend in China for what is known as
online-to-offline (O2O) services. These include taxi hailing and
restaurant review apps that link smartphone users with offline
businesses.
Ele.me said it would continue to operate independently after
the fundraising round. It declined to disclose its current
valuation.
As more Chinese use their phones for everything from
shopping to booking restaurants, China's internet giants Alibaba
, Tencent and Baidu Inc are increasingly
investing these services to attract more users to their own
platforms.
Alibaba, the world's biggest e-commerce company, and social
networking and video games titan Tencent together spent more
than $8 billion last year alone backing sometimes strikingly
similar ventures, such as taxi hailing apps Kuadi Dache and Didi
Dache.
E-commerce firm JD.com is also stepping up its investments
in services complementary to its business. Earlier this month,
Chinese auto information website operator Bitauto Holdings Ltd
said JD.com and Tencent would together invest about
$1.3 billion in the company.
"Ele.me addresses a growing demand among online consumers
for quick food delivery, and that makes it a natural partner for
JD.com," a JD.com spokesman told Reuters.
Group-buying site Dianping, which is also backed by Tencent
and invested in Ele.me, plans to raise around $700 million of
funding, people familiar with the matter told Reuters this
month, declining to be named as they were not authorised to
speak to the media.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom, editing by Louise
Heavens)