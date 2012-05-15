Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
May 15 Equipment financing company Element Financial Corp will buy car leasing company TLSI Holdings Inc from Bank of Nova Scotia for C$146.7 million ($146.4 million), excluding debt.
The deal will add more than C$430 million of assets to Element Financial's leasing business, taking its total to about C$1 billion, the company said in a statement.
TLSI Holdings owns TLS Fleet Management, which has operations across Canada since 1980 and manages over 22,000 leased vehicles. It reported revenue of C$46.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2011.
Element Financial said it will need nearly C$500 million to fund the transaction, which it will raise through a combination of about C$120 million in cash and about C$380 million TLSI's financial assets.
GMP Securities and BMO Capital Markets were financial advisors to Element Financial.
The deal is currently expected to close by June 29.
Element Financial also reported a narrower quarterly loss helped by new businesses. ($1 = 1.0024 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.