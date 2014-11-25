(Adds details on IPO plan, 2015 investment)
CELAYA, Mexico Nov 25 Mexican construction
materials conglomerate Elementia, part-owned by
billionaire Carlos Slim, is looking to list shares to raise
around $400 million in the first quarter of next year if market
conditions are good, the company's chief executive said on
Tuesday.
"We are ready to debut in the market," said Elementia CEO
Eduardo Musalem. "It could be the end of January, if the
possibility exists, or February or March."
Elementia officials said the company has been looking at
issuing around $400 million in shares, adding that money from
the initial public offering could be used to buy other
companies. Last week, Elementia raised $425 million through a
10-year bond offering.
In September, when it first said it was exploring an IPO,
Elementia said it would buy the stake held by France's Lafarge
in their jointly owned cement maker in Mexico for $225
million. <ID:nL2N0RN0XS>
Musalem said the company planned to invest around $40
million in its existing businesses next year. Speaking to
reporters during a tour of a plant owned by the company's copper
materials unit, he also said no other acquisitions were
currently in the works.
Mexican businessman Antonio del Valle, who controls plastic
pipe maker Mexichem, holds 54 percent of Elementia,
and Slim's industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso
owns the other 46 percent.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Tom Brown)