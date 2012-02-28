(Corrects throughout to clarify the company's results were in U.S. dollars, not pounds)

* FY pretax profit $134.5 mln vs $96 mln last yr

* Sales up 9 pct to $760.5 mln

* Raises final dividend to $0.046 per share

Feb 28 Chemicals group Elementis' raised its full-year dividend as its adjusted pretax profit rose by over a third, helped by a growth across its segments.

The company reported its highest-ever earnings and said it started 2012 on a firm footing despite prevailing economic uncertainties in Europe.

Elementis sees its specialty products division -- which provides additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care and oilfield drilling markets -- to be a key area for acquisitions.

The firm raised its final dividend by more than 79 percent to 4.66 cents, taking the total dividend to 7 cents per share.

January-December adjusted pretax profit rose to $134.5 million from $96 million last year. Revenue for the year rose by 9 percent to $760.5 million.

Elementis shares, which have gained 21 percent since the beginning of the year, were trading slightly lower at 164.06 pence on Tuesday morning on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)