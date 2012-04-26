* Trading in Q1 ahead of same period last year

* Sees FY earnings in line with market expectations

April 26 British chemicals maker Elementis Plc said trading for the first three months of the year had shown an improvement over last year as growth in key markets more than made up for a slowdown in Europe.

The company, which makes chemicals to enhance the texture of paints and cosmetics, forecast full-year earnings in line with market expectations.

"The trend of robust margins, in combination with a solid order book, has continued and we expect full-year earnings to be in line with market expectations," Chief Executive David Dutro said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expect the company to report a full-year pretax profit of $144.3 million.

In the first quarter, sales in its largest segment, Speciality Products, rose 7 percent, helped by strong sales of coatings additives in North America.

The company, which caters to customers in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, had reported its highest-ever full-year earnings for 2011 and said it had started 2012 on a firm footing despite prevailing economic uncertainties in Europe.

Elementis' shares have risen about 45 percent this year, outperforming the FTSE 250 Index. They closed at 197.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Monika Shinghal and Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)