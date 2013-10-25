Oct 25 Specialty chemical maker Elementis Plc
reported a 12 percent rise in third-quarter revenue,
helped by a recovery in demand from the oil and gas drilling
market.
Elementis, which makes additives used in oilfields,
industrial coatings and cosmetics, said it expected full-year
earnings per share to be in line with market expectations.
The company said operating margin in the third quarter was
similar to that in the first half of the year, as overall
pricing remained stable.
Revenue in its core specialty products business, which
makes additives used in personal care products and oilfields,
rose 15 percent. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and
currency movements, revenue rose 8 percent.
The company, which was hurt last year when customers in the
oil and gas drilling sector reduced inventory levels, said sales
to the sector continued to improve.