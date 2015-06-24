June 24 Specialty chemicals maker Elementis Plc said it expected its earnings per share for the full year to miss market expectations, hurt by a significant reduction in oil projects in North America.

The company said it expected sales of additives for the first half to the oilfield drilling market to be at least 30 percent below last year's. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)