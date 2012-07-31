July 31 British chemicals maker Elementis Plc
said profit rose 12 percent for the first half and that
began a special dividend programme to pay out as much as half of
year-end net cash to shareholders.
Elementis, which makes chemicals to enhance the texture of
paints and cosmetics, said pretax profit rose to $79 million for
January-June from $70.6 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $401.3 million, helped by growth
in its specialty products and chromium business.
The company's operating margin expanded to 20.1 percent from
18.2 percent a year earlier.
Elementis also instituted a special dividend programme, in
addition to its ordinary dividend.
"At any year-end when the group is in a net balance sheet
cash position and there are no immediate investment plans for
that cash, the group will pay an additional special dividend of
up to 50 per cent of the net cash amount," Chairman Robert
Beeston said in a statement.
At the end of the first half, the company had $29.9 million
in net cash.
The company raised its interim dividend 5 percent to 2.45
cents per share.
Elementis shares, which have risen 46 percent so far this
year, closed at 200 pence on Monday on the London Stock
Exchange.
