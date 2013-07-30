* Expects to make progress in the second half

* H1 pretax profit down 10 pct to $67.5 mln

* Shares rise as much as 7.7 pct

By Karen Rebelo

July 30 Specialty chemical maker Elementis Plc reported a 10 percent fall in pretax profit for the first half, hurt by maintenance shutdown at its chromium division, but said it expected to make progress in the second half.

Elementis, which makes additives used in industrial coatings, cosmetics and oilfields, said it expected a better second half as it would not have any maintenance shutdowns during the period.

"There was quite a downturn in oilfield drilling in the United States in the second half of last year, so in the second half of this year we will be comparing ourselves against that," Finance Director Brian Taylorson told Reuters.

Elementis's shares rose as much as 7.7 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.

Pretax profit fell to $67.5 million for the six months ended June 30 from $75.1 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 3 percent to $388.2 million.

Sales at Elementis's chromium business, which makes chemicals that are used to make products such as metals, wood and leather more durable, fell 18 percent due to the maintenance shutdown and challenging markets, particularly outside North America.

The company said it needs to periodically close its plants to realign the kilns used to make chrome chemicals.

"The last one (maintenance shutdown) that we did was towards the end of 2011 ... the next one will probably be in the middle of 2014," Taylorson said.

Elementis raised its interim dividend to 2.57 cents from 2.45 cents a year earlier.

"Assuming there isn't any acquisitions in the second half it looks like we will be in a net cash position by the end of the year. That would probably mean a special dividend paid in the next year on top of the one we paid this year," Taylorson said.