* Eletrobras bore hefty losses for past takeovers
* Seizure of Rede shows Aneel in charge of rescue
* Sale of Rede assets may attract potential bids
By Anna Flávia Rochas and Leonardo Goy
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Sept 5 Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff's decision to step up government intervention in
some sections of the nation's electricity industry has already
produced one clear winner: state-run power holding company
Eletrobras.
After years of being used as a "hospital" for failed power
transmission and distribution companies, Eletrobras is finally
being spared from taking on troubled utilities. Such policy
still costs the Brasilia-based company billions of reais a year
in restructuring and debt reduction charges.
Rousseff, aware that such policy hampered Eletrobras'
investment plans for years, last week allowed industry regulator
Aneel to speed up the seizure of operating licenses from power
utilities that fail to meet contract terms. The new rule eased
terms for a change in control at distressed utilities without
forcing Eletrobras to pour money into them.
The decree, which on Friday helped accelerate the seizure of
eight units belonging to debt-laden Grupo Rede Energia
, "means that Eletrobras won't be always required to
bail out utilities in distress," a senior executive at the
company told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the
sensitivity of the issue.
"The agency in charge of any intervention will be Aneel,"
the executive added.
The mechanism is completely new for a country in which state
intervention in most strategic industries is mounting. Rousseff
is pressing private sector utilities to slash rates and increase
investments ahead of her decision to either extend or revoke
dozens of licenses that are due to expire through 2015.
Aneel's decision to seize Rede's eight units and separately
agree to a restructuring plan for Celpa, the most indebted of
Rede Energia's units, seeks to ensure the continuity of service
and prevent Celpa's problems from spreading to the other units.
"Aneel got ahead of a potential bankruptcy event of Grupo
Rede," said Erik Rego, managing director of Excelência
Energética, a consulting firm on the sector.
Eletrobras' shares tumbled 13 percent over the past three
weeks on concern the aggravation of Rede Energia's woes would
lead to an Eletrobras-funded bailout. Apart from keeping a
number of utilities that were left unsold during a privatization
round in the 1990s, it has taken over half a dozen companies
with financial problems over the past decade.
That group of companies posted combined losses of 507
million reais ($252 million) in the first half of the year,
while posting a shortfall of 109 million reais in earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The
indicator, known as EBITDA, is a gauge of operational earnings.
CONSOLIDATION
Rede Energia's assets have been considered a takeover target
as the government and private companies boost their market share
in power distribution, a segment in which bigger scale offsets
the risk of lower power rates in coming years. Consolidation is
key for the companies, known as DisCos, to gain financial and
operating muscle.
According to Nivalde de Castro, who heads the center for
electricity industry research at the Universidade Federal do Rio
de Janeiro, the Aneel intervention "is a measure that helps
consolidation in the sector."
De Castro said Rede Energia had no spare ability to improve
efficiency and sort out its debt problems. Excelência's Rego
believes that some assets of a revamped Rede Energia could well
fit into the expansion strategy of CPFL Energia and
Cemig.
CPFL may express interest in Rede Energia's assets in the
state of São Paulo, Brazil's richest and most populous, Rego
added.
Aneel gave the eight Rede Energia units it seized as many as
60 days to present a plan to revamp operations, which, if
successful, could lead to management of the units being handed
over to Rede Energia shareholders.
Adriano Pires, who heads the Brazilian Center for
Infrastructure think tank known as CBIE, said intervention could
be helpful for the industry, but state intervention needs to
remain balanced.
"The sector generates low margins so scale gains relevance
to keep activity profitable," Pires said.
Rede Energia's liabilities almost tripled to 6 billion reais
over the past five years. Celpa faces geographic and demographic
challenges that drive up costs while reducing potential revenue.
It serves an area with 7.6 million people spread out over 1.3
million square kilometers, an area bigger than Germany, France
and Britain combined.