(Adds details on debt, quotes from SAE, context)
By Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazilian power generator
Santo Antonio Energia (SAE), which manages one of the new
hydroelectric dams in the Amazon, said four power distribution
firms controlled by state-run Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
failed to pay for electricity bought from SAE.
Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel confirmed the default
late on Monday and said the four distribution firms have been
put on a delinquency list, after a request by SAE. They will not
be allowed to take part in future power buying rounds until they
pay their overdue bills.
The default highlights the financial woes ensnaring
state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras. The interim
Brazil government has yet to define its line of action regarding
the company, which controls 15 subsidiaries and has a 50 percent
stake at Itaipu, the world's second largest hydroelectric dam.
Eletrobras has not posted a profit since 2012. It has almost
40 billion reais in debt and is trying to receive compensation
from the government for several actions taken by the former
government, including an early renewal of operation licenses
that sharply reduced its profit margins.
Eletrobras asks for a compensation of as much as 32 billion
reais.
SAE confirmed it asked for Aneel to include the distribution
firms in the delinquency list.
"This is a mechanism (the list) that is available to be used
by companies in the sector. It works as a way to speed up the
regularization (of payments)," said SAE answering to a comment
request by Reuters.
Aneel said the four power distributors (Amazons Energia,
Cepisa, Ceal and Eletroacre) owe 4.25 billion reais to SAE and
other companies in the sector. It did not specify how much of
that is owed to SAE.
Eletrobras controls several power distribution companies in
Brazil, mainly in the North and Northeast regions. The companies
were federalized many years ago and have been money losing
businesses for years.
Eletrobras management has asked the government to put up a
rescue package for these companies, as a first step on the way
to later privatize them.
Ironically, Eletrobras is a partner at SAE. Its subsidiary
Furnas Centrais Eletricas holds a 39 percent stake in the
project. Other shareholders include engineering group Odebrecht,
Centrais Elétricas de Minas Gerais (Cemig), SAAG Investimentos
and an investment fund managed by Brazil's state-controlled
lender Caixa Economica Federal.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa, writing by Marcelo Teixeira;
Editing by Bernard Orr)