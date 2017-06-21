SAO PAULO, June 21 Cost-cutting could generate
annual savings of 2.5 billion reais ($750 million) at Brazil's
state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas
Brasileiras SA, underscoring the potential impact of
a planned turnaround, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Jr
said on Wednesday.
At an event in São Paulo, Ferreira said headcount could fall
by 50 percent by the time the plan is fully implemented. The
turnaround of the company known as Eletrobras envisages asset
divestitures too, Ferreira Jr said, noting that it should "open
ample room for cost-cutting."
($1 = 3.3347 reais)
