RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 24 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company, Eletrobras, said on Friday it filed to sell up to $1 billion of local bonds to boost its investment plan for 2012 and 2013.

The company will sell 2 million bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 reais ($490) each in two tranches with maturities of six and 10 years, respectively.

Eletrobras hired the investment-banking units of BTG Pactual and Banco Santander Brasil to lead the operation.