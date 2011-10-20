GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar, bond yields rise after Trump promises tax plan
* US dollar jumps, Treasury yields rise on Trump tax comments
Oct 20 Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Thursday sold
$1.75 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Suisse and Banco Santander were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ELETROBRAS AMT $1.75 BLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 10/27/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 4/27/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/27/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 357.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Boeing Co must sell more 777 and 787 jetliners to keep production plans on track, despite a $13.8 billion order for both planes that landed on Thursday, its chief executive said.
* VERDE AGRITECH PLC SAYS IT HAS BEEN GRANTED AN ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE