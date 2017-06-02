(Adds details from interview, context)
By Daniel Flynn
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 Brazilian state-run power
holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA
plans to sell six energy distribution companies by early
December, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on
Friday.
In an interview with Reuters, Ferreira said development bank
BNDES is fleshing out the details of the transaction. He expects
the sale of the units, based in the northern and northeastern
regions of the country, to take place between late November and
early December.
Eletrobras, as the company is known, is also looking to
raise around 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) from the sale of
power generation and transmission assets, Ferreira said. Grupo
BTG Pactual SA has been hired as a financial adviser
and is expected to deliver a precise valuation by July.
That would pave the way for a sale in the second half of the
year, with assets bundled in two separate groups: one comprised
of wind farms and another comprised of power transmission lines.
Since taking over the helm at Brazil's largest power group
about a year ago, Ferreira has spearheaded ambitious divestment
and cost-cutting efforts, seeking to curb debt and free up
capital for other projects.
Ferreira did not rule out selling Eletrobras' 50 percent
stake in the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the world's
largest. The power company is in touch with the other owners of
the power dam, who are considering hiring investment banks to
sell their holdings, he said.
"We may join them in the sale, depending on the proposals,"
he said.
Cia Energética de Minas Gerais, Brazil's No. 3
power utility, on Thursday officially included its stake in Belo
Monte in a 6.5 billion real asset-sale plan.
($1 = 3.2511 Brazilian reais)
