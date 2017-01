RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 18 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras could sell its 39 percent stake at the Santo Antonio hydroelectric dam, the company's Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Jr said on Friday on a press conference.

Ferreira Jr said the company's debt continues to increase, but at a slower pace than in recent years. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)