SAO PAULO Jan 26 Brazil's government will
review tariffs for six distribution companies to be sold by
state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas
Brasileiras SA only after their sale, the Energy and Mining
Ministry told Reuters on Thursday.
The tariff revision was initially scheduled for August. But
the ministry said the date for the tariff revisions will be set
by the new companies' owners. Eletrobras plans to sell the six
distributors this year.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)