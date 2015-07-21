SAO PAULO, July 21 Federal prosecutors in Brazil
asked state-run power holding company Eletrobras on
Tuesday for details of contracts signed with engineering firms
under investigation in a graft probe that began with state-run
oil company Petrobras.
Eletrobras, or Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, also said
in a securities filing that international law firm Hogan Lovells
was conducting "ordinary investigative procedures" as part of an
independent probe of subsidiaries Eletronuclear and Eletronorte.
Earlier this month, Eletrobras said it was planning an
independent commission to oversee an investigation of possible
corruption in projects where it is involved.
A lead prosecutor in Brazil's biggest corruption
investigation told Reuters in June that the case that began with
allegations of bribery and contract fixing at Petrobras, or
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, could ensnare Eletrobras.
