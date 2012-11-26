* Utility to cut costs by 10 pct in 2013 -source
* Company seeks generation, transmission rights
* Renewals may cut $4.1 bln in revenue a year
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, Nov 26 Brazil's state-led electricity
holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA plans to bid
for new power generation and transmission rights, a source close
to the company told Reuters on Monday.
Eletrobras, as the company is known, would bid
even if a government plan to renew hydrodam concessions early in
exchange for reduced tariffs slashes company revenue.
To help make up for a potential revenue cut, Eletrobras
wants to cut operating costs by 10 percent in 2013, the source
said. In the first nine months of 2012, it spent 6.09 billion
reais ($2.93 billion) on salaries, goods and services - 8.8
percent more than a year earlier.
Shares of Rio de Janeiro-based Eletrobras have fallen nearly
60 percent since Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff announced a
plan to offer early renewal of hydroelectric dam concessions in
exchange for cuts in electricity rates of 20 percent or more.
Other Brazilian electric utility shares have fallen since
the announcement on concerns the plan would slash revenue,
profit and investment. Some companies, such as Cia Energetica de
Minas Gerais and Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo
, are resisting renewals unless the tariff-cutting
terms are improved.
Eletrobras' board has recommended that shareholders in the
Rio de Janeiro-based utility accept the government's offer in a
special meeting on Dec. 3. Eletrobras said it expects the
renewal plan will cut annual revenue by 8.7 billion reais ($4.1
billion).
With the government owning a majority of Petrobras voting
stock, shareholders are expected to back the renewal and tariff
cuts.
The government sees the renewal as key to kick-starting
Brazil's economy in the face of recession and slowdown in two of
its main markets, Europe and China.
Brazil has some of the highest power costs in the world,
even though more than three-quarters of its electricity comes
from hydro, which is cheaper than oil and natural gas.
Eletrobras is also concerned it will lose the concessions if
they expire. Normally the concessions would revert to the
government on expiry and be auctioned to the highest bidder.
Eletrobras officials told Reuters in May were concerned the
company would be unable to win bids against better-capitalized
foreign companies.
In recent years, Rousseff's government has moved to
discourage foreign companies from buying stakes in Brazilian
utilities.
Eletrobras preferred shares trimmed early gains in afternoon
trading on Monday on São Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange, rising
5.06 percent to 8.09 reais after gaining as much as 13 percent
earlier in the session.
The Bovespa index of the most-traded stocks on the
BM&FBovespa exchange was down 1.55 percent.