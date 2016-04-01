BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazil's state-run electricity holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has put under revision investment plans for its subsidiaries in the country due to a tight cash situation, said the company's Chief Financial Officer Armando Casado de Araújo on a conference call with analysts on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.