Aug 17
Elétricas Brasileiras SA has filed a lawsuit that
accuses Brazil's largest power holding company and three of its
executives of involvement in a graft scandal that artificially
inflated stock prices, according to a court document.
The plaintiff, the City of Providence, Rhode Island, is
seeking class action status for the lawsuit, which was filed in
federal court in Manhattan on Saturday on behalf of holders of
the company's American depositary receipts. The company commonly
known as Eletrobras did not have an immediate comment on the
suit.
In the document, the City of Providence alleged that
Eletrobras got ensnared in a massive bribery and corruption
scheme that reached the highest levels of the company and
Brazil's government, the company's controlling shareholder.
The document cited three large engineering projects - the
Angra 3 nuclear reactor project as well as the Belo Monte and
Jirau hydro power dams, - in which Eletrobras was involved that
were detrimental to shareholders in recent years.
Eletrobras has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. Eletrobras ADRs
gained 1.4 percent to $1.47 on Monday.
The City of Providence is a municipal corporation managing
investments on behalf of beneficiaries including active or
retired public employees and its dependents. The entity has
bought Eletrobras ADRs since 2010, the document said.
Investors including the City of Providence also sued
Brazilian state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA
, which is at the center of a corruption probe in
Brazil known as "Operation Car Wash."
