RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 State-controlled power
holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has
hired an unidentified investment-banking firm to advise on a
plan to sell a portion or all of a subsidiary's renewable energy
assets, Chief Executive Officer José da Costa Carvalho Neto said
on Tuesday.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
exclusively on Monday that the utility known as Eletrobras
had brought in Credit Suisse Group AG to conduct the
sale of several wind farms and other assets belonging to a unit
called Eletrosul.
Carvalho Neto declined to mention the name of the bank.
According to the sources, who requested anonymity because the
process is private, Eletrobras expects to fetch about 2 billion
reais ($543 million) with the transaction.
