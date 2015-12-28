SAO PAULO Dec 28 Shareholders in Brazilian
state-controlled power utility Centraios Elétricas Brasileiras
SA decided on Monday to proceed with the sale of a electricity
distribution company in the state of Goais while delaying the
sale of another six distribution companies and plans to inject
cash into them.
In a securities filing, the company known as Eletrobras said
the decisions were made following a request by the federal
government, the utility's controlling shareholder.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)