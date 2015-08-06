By Luciano Costa and Leonardo Goy
| BRASILIA/SAO PAULO
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Aug 5 Brazil's two largest
energy companies, Eletrobras and Petrobras
, settled a quarrel on Wednesday worth billions of
dollars in late payments for fuel supplies, the government said.
Brazil's Energy Ministry said Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras
SA, as Eletrobras is known, will pay Petrobras a bill that at
one point late last year was estimated at around 8.6 billion
reais ($2.47 billion) related to the supply of fuels for several
thermal power plants over some years.
The government, which controls both power company Eletrobras
and oil company Petrobras, did not provide an updated figure for
the current size of the debt, saying only that it will be paid
in 36 monthly installments adjusted by the country's reference
Selic rate, currently at 14.25 percent per year.
The deal is a major step taken by the government to address
huge debts created during Brazil's worst energy crisis in 15
years, as expensive thermal power plants were used nonstop for
at least two years to guarantee supplies while a severe drought
cut hydro plants' reservoirs.
The settlement should also help the battered finances of
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil company is formally known.
"This renegotiation will provide Petrobras with a regular
flow of payments," Brazil's energy minister, Eduardo Braga, told
reporters in Brasilia.
Petrobras had threatened to sue Eletrobras due to the fuel
bills in arrears.
The money for the deal, which includes another settlement of
debt, will come from the CDE, a fund fed by extra payments
imposed to every power consumer in the country in their monthly
bills.
The other settlement is for a large debt once estimated at
around 7 billion reais ($2.01 billion) with power distributors
in northern Brazil.
These companies had to guarantee power supplies to consumers
during the crisis by buying very expensive energy from thermal
generators when spot power prices were at record highs due to a
drought that had crippled the main hydroelectric reservoirs.
Some of these distributors are controlled by Eletrobras,
which was pressing the government to first solve the
distributors' problem before it settled its bill with Petrobras.
This is one reason power bills in Brazil increased around 50
percent in the last two years, fueling discontent among citizens
and businesses with the government.
The situation is slowly improving in Brazil as welcome El
Nino rains replenish reservoirs, helping to reduce power
generation costs.
But the debts left by the crisis will still hang over
consumers bills for some time.
(1$ = 3.48 reais)
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)