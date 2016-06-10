(Adds minister quotes, information on Eletrobras financial
situation)
SAO PAULO, June 10 The Brazilian government is
reviewing the size and business scope of Centrais Elétricas
Brasileiras SA, because the current financial and operational
situation of state-controlled power holding company looks
"unsustainable," Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho said
on Friday.
Coelho said Eletrobras, as the company is known,
should put on the block some power distribution subsidiaries,
transmission lines and minority stakes in several hydropower
plants. Eletrobras will keep essential assets, he said without
elaborating.
His remarks comes days after Reuters reported that the
government was considering disposing of controlling stakes in
some units including Furnas Centrais Elétricas SA and Eletrosul
Centrais Elétricas SA, which manage some of Brazil's largest
dams.
"We do not intend to carry out a fire sale of Eletrobras
assets," Coelho told reporters at the sidelines of a meeting in
São Paulo. "However, there is indeed an intention to redefine
the size and scope of the company."
Asset sales and a redefinition of the company's priorities
have been touted as solutions to help reduce Eletrobras' total
debt load of 40 billion reais ($11.6 billion), according to
several officials. Eletrobras has failed to post an annual
profit since 2012.
The company has suffered since President Dilma Rousseff
renegotiated operating licenses for electricity companies four
years ago, a move that cut the revenue of several Eletrobras
subsidiaries. The action aimed to cut electricity rates and
entitled affected companies to compensation that never came.
Eletrobras is owed about 30 billion reais in compensation.
The company has not been repaid partly because the federal
government is currently struggling with a record budget deficit.
Officials from the Planning Ministry and state development
bank BNDES are conducting a thorough analysis of the situation
of Eletrobras, Coelho said. He said the government needs to
avoid frequent interference in the nation's electricity market.
Besides having a heavy debt burden and slumping revenue,
Eletrobras could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange
for failing to present annual financial information.
($1 = 3.4312 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Additional reporting and writing
by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve
Orlofsky)