BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
SAO PAULO May 16 Shares of Brazilian state-led electric utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA spiked in early Thursday trading after the company reported a net loss of 36 million reais ($17.8 million) in the first quarter, compared with a 10.5 billion real loss in the fourth quarter.
At 10:28 a.m. (1328 GMT) shares of the company, known as Eletrobras, were up 6.28 percent to 8.80 reais.
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million