SAO PAULO May 16 Brazil's state-controlled
electricity holding company Eletrobras said on Monday
it has a high risk of missing the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission deadline of May 18 for turning in regulatory filings
and could see its shares delisted in New York as a result.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is
formally known, said during a conference call with investors and
analysts that it has no clauses requiring actions such as early
debt repayment linked to failure to file the 20-F form, which is
required of foreign issuers in the United States.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa; Editing by
Chris Reese)