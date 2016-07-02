BRASILIA, July 2 Workers at Brazil's electricity
holding Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA will launch
a three-day strike on Monday to demand higher salaries and
protest plans to privatize part of the company, unions said on
Saturday.
Eletrobras, as the state-controlled company is commonly
known, said in a statement it would respect workers' right to
strike but added they should reflect about the company's crisis
after years of massive losses.
A downsizing at Eletrobras is essential because the
company's current financial situation is "unsustainable,"
Brazil's energy minister said last month.
In recent years, Eletrobras has been forced by the
government to take over money-losing distribution utilities in
sparsely populated states. At the same time the government
crimped its revenue by forcing Eletrobras to slash power rates.
The government hopes asset sales will boost efficiency and
cut operational losses, allowing it to boost cash for
investments and to pay 40 billion reais ($12.3 billion) of debt.
Eletrobras is among the 10 largest energy conglomerates in
the world. It controls 15 subsidiaries in Brazil and has large
stakes in the country's largest hydroelectric power plants,
besides operating two nuclear reactors near Rio de Janeiro.
