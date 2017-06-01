UPDATE 1-Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached -report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-owned power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has asked the country's oil industry watchdog ANP to mediate a conflict with Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the regulator said on Thursday.
Eletrobras, as the power firm is known, wants state-controlled oil company Petrobras to supply natural gas to its thermal plant Mauá 3, in the Amazon region, which on Thursday initiated tests needed to begin operations. Eletrobras owes Petrobras around 9.8 billion reais ($3 billion). ($1 = 3.2510 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* Blank check company Federal Street Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $400.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sSNWHD)
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rUtgdj) Further company coverage: