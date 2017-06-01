SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-owned power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has asked the country's oil industry watchdog ANP to mediate a conflict with Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the regulator said on Thursday.

Eletrobras, as the power firm is known, wants state-controlled oil company Petrobras to supply natural gas to its thermal plant Mauá 3, in the Amazon region, which on Thursday initiated tests needed to begin operations. Eletrobras owes Petrobras around 9.8 billion reais ($3 billion). ($1 = 3.2510 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)