GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
SAO PAULO Aug 7 Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo SA, Brazil's largest power distributor, reported a second-quarter profit more than double what analysts had expected on Wednesday.
The Sao Paulo-based company posted earnings of 245.3 million reais ($106 million) in the April-June period, up from 43.4 million reais in the same quarter a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
Eletropaulo posted a first-quarter loss this year due to a surge in thermal power costs after the government ordered generators to switch on thermal plants to protect dwindling reservoirs at hydropower plants.
Four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had predicted an average profit of 158.2 million reais for the second quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a widely used gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, was 509.7 million reais, compared with 223.4 million reais in the year-ago period.
Analysts polled had expected EBITDA of 369.4 million reais.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m