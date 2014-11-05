RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 5 Eletropaulo Metropolitana
SA, the Brazilian utility controlled by U.S. power
company AES Corp, said on Wednesday that third-quarter
profit rose nearly five-fold as the company sold excess energy
on the spot market at prices driven higher by drought.
Net income jumped to 130.6 million ($52 million) reais in
the quarter from 27 million reais a year earlier, the Sao
Paulo-based company said in a statement filed with Brazil's
securities regulator, the CVM. The third-quarter profit also
reversed a second-quarter loss of 354.4 million reais.
Net sales rose 32 percent from a year earlier to 2.93
billion reais, boosted by higher prices paid for excess power on
Brazil's spot market. Prices have soared in the last year as
Brazil suffered through its worst drought in 80 years.
The drought has caused water levels in hydroelectric
reservoirs to shrink to their lowest levels in at least 15
years, forcing the use of higher-priced power from natural gas
and petroleum.
With about two-thirds of Brazil's power normally coming from
cheap hydroelectricity, the scarcity caused by the drought drove
the price of hydro alternatives higher still.
The soaring costs have pushed Brazilian utilities and power
generators without secure access to alternative power to near
bankruptcy and have forced the government to come up with more
than $13 billion in emergency loans to help the affected
companies pay for power.
As a result, the Brazilian electricity sector has lost its
financial independence and is now dependent on Brazil's
Treasury, the head of the country's federal audit court said on
Oct. 1.
Eletropaulo, which serves more than 20 million people in
Metropolitan Sao Paulo, South America's largest and most
industrialized urban area, was forced to pay more for some
power. But a slower economy and weak industrial activity during
the 2014 soccer World Cup allowed the company to sell surplus
power at profit.
It had a surplus because it had contracts to buy 5.2 percent
more energy for clients in its service area than it actually
needed in the third quarter.
Eletropaulo also managed to bolster results by controlling
costs, causing earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and
depreciation, or EBITDA, to nearly triple to 422.1 million
reais.
EBITDA is a measure of a company's ability to generate cash
from operations.
($1 = 2.5134 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by David Gregorio)