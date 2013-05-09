* Loss of 800,000 reais beats estimates in poll
* Costs of thermal power purchases soar in quarter
* Debt remains within covenant limit
SAO PAULO, May 9 Eletropaulo Metropolitana
Eletricidade de São Paulo SA, Brazil's largest power
distributor, reported a smaller-than-expected first quarter loss
on Thursday as cost-cutting measures and a reduction in capital
expenditures helped offset a surge in thermal power costs.
The São Paulo-based company lost 800,000 reais ($400,000) in
the first three months of the year, down from a 97-million-reais
profit in the same period last year, according to a securities
filing late Wednesday. Six of eight analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters predicted an average 31 million reais shortfall in the
first quarter.
Eletropaulo and other distributors struggled
early this year after the government ordered generators to
switch on thermal plants to protect dwindling reservoirs at
hydropower plants. Industry groups estimate that the cost of
electricity produced in thermal plants using gas, fuel oil and
coal is at least five times costlier than power produced by
hydroelectric dams.
The government said early in March that it would help
distributors, whose cash positions were being drained by the
high price of thermal energy, by tapping a sector fund account
to compensate for the costs. Eletropaulo got 282.8 million reais
from that fund, less than the 317 million reais it estimated for
those costs, the filing added.
Net revenue came in at 2.29 billion reais in the first
quarter, 7.4 percent lower than the first three months of 2012
and in line with analysts' estimates.
Manageable personnel, material, services and other expenses
(PMSO) fell 3.4 percent to 286.6 million reais in the quarter,
while capital expenditures fell by 21.3 percent on a reduction
in maintenance costs.
Eletropaulo's revenue sank in the wake of a government
decision last year to cut electricity prices despite rising
operational costs. The move triggered a 53 percent tumble in
shares this year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a widely used gauge of operational profitability
known as EBITDA, fell to 128.1 million reais, compared with
298.2 million reais in the year-earlier period. Analysts in the
poll estimated EBITDA in the first quarter at 140.4 million
reais.
The ratio of net debt to EBITDA reached 4.4 in the first
quarter, remaining within the 5.5 limit bondholders and the
company agreed to in March.
Management will discuss first-quarter earnings on a
conference call on Thursday.