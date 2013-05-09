SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil's largest power distributor Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo SA is asking regulators to help mitigate the impact of 422 million reais in extra expenses from the purchase of thermal power, executives said on Thursday.

The company hopes regulator Aneel recognizes those expenses when it sets its annual tariff increase in July, Chief Executive Officer Britaldo Soares said in a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.