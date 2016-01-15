Jan 15 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc said its lead eye drug failed in a late-stage trial in treating patients with severe allergic conjunctivitis.

The drug, isunakinra, failed to show statistically significant difference in treating ocular itching, compared with the vehicle arm, the company said on Friday.

